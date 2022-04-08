Everything Everywhere All at Once was released worldwide on April 8, 2022, earlier the flick has its limited theatrical release in the US on March 25, 2022. While the sci-fi movie was released widely today, the movie opened to positive response from critics and netizens. The synopsis of the film reads, "A woman learns she has the power to exist in parallel universes and control objects across them, but must stop someone from destroying them all."

Check Out The Tweets Below:

Magnificent!

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Is A Magnificent Kaleidoscopic Experience Like Nothing Else – Review by @josephinespeaks https://t.co/MShg5GxV4G pic.twitter.com/ezXXw9HFtL — Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) April 7, 2022

Best!

Everything Everywhere All At Once is the best movie I have seen in a long time. Here is my review which is basically just a pitch for those of you who don't have it in a local theater to watch it when it goes wide on April 8th. https://t.co/id5WQ97NJH pic.twitter.com/swfdIUAXE5 — Kenjac (@JackKennedy) April 4, 2022

Such Thrill!

I don’t care what you are doing, stop doing it right now and go see Everything Everywhere All At Once. Don’t watch a trailer. Don’t read a review. Don’t look at a poster. Get your ass to the theatre. NOW. #EverythingEverywhere — Sean Miller-Jones (@seanrmj) April 8, 2022

Brilliant!

Only one movie really matters this week: The Daniels' dazzling, dizzying "Everything Everywhere All at Once," with Michelle Yeoh finding out the fate of the multiverse is in her hands. Brilliant and brain-twisting. (In theaters.)https://t.co/O2ntZrJnM4 1/5 — Sean P. Means (@SeanPMeans) April 8, 2022

Great Film of 2022!

Everything Everywhere All At Once movie review: The first great film of 2022 My full review inside: https://t.co/Pf63X5sNAr @allatoncemovie #EverythingEverywhere pic.twitter.com/smWDQfheRp — Ricky Valero (@rickyvalero_) April 4, 2022

Holy Hell!

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE is one of the best films I have ever seen. Ever. In my whole life. Ever. I was crying - while smiling - for well over an hour. Holy hell. I’m speechless. — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) April 2, 2022

Masterpiece!

I expected to love Everything Everywhere All At Once — what I didn’t expect was to cry for 90 full mins at this poignant, sad, lush, optimistic, pessimistic, visually stunning masterpiece. A sensory wallop stabilized by a perfect Michelle Yeoh, who deserves an Oscar pic.twitter.com/5Ccbyc1jIH — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) April 7, 2022

A Different Opinion!

Everything Everywhere All At Once has the highest average score on @letterboxd at 4.6 tied with The Godfather and Parasite. Here is a solid, well thought out review that offers a different opinion. pic.twitter.com/2PnvyKFyYR — Pete @ Middle Class Film Class (@TheRealPEEEETE) April 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)