Former couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have taken the internet by storm by rekindling their romance at Coachella 2023. After the ex-flames were spotted kissing at the event, now a new video, sees them dancing like no one's watching at the music fest. The viral clip spots Shawn grooving behind Camila. So, the question is are they together? Are Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Back Together?! Duo Spotted Kissing at Coachella (Watch Video).

Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello at Coachella 2023:

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello dancing together at #Coachella. pic.twitter.com/UpOFSsu6BV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 15, 2023

Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello Kiss at Coachella:

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello appear to be back together after being spotted kissing at #Coachella. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mY33SrINtw — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 15, 2023

