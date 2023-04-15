Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello may be back together again and the internet is going into a frenzy! The two were earlier spotted drinking with other friends that accompanied them at Coachella, and later the two were seen with wrapped arms around each other and then shared a kiss. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Spotted Chatting at Coachella.

Shawn and Camila Share A Kiss

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello spotted kissing at Coachella. pic.twitter.com/QK5r9I1VsK — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 15, 2023

