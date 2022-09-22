It looks Marvel has found its writers to pen the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot. Going with the unconventional choice of choosing two unknown writers, Marvel has enlisted Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer to pen the script. Just recently, the studio brought on board Matt Shakman to direct the film as well. Fantastic Four releases in theatres on November 8, 2024. Fantastic Four: Matt Shakman Confirmed to Direct The Upcoming Reboot For MCU, Release Date on November 8, 2024.

