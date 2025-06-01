Vanessa Kirby, 38, is pregnant with her first child with former professional lacrosse player Paul Rabil. The actress revealed her baby bump during CCXP Mexico's showcase for her upcoming Marvel film The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Interestingly, her character Sue Storm (the Invisible Woman) is also portrayed as pregnant in the film with her on-screen husband Reed Richards (Mr Fantastic), played by Pedro Pascal. ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Trailer: From Julia Garner’s Silver Surfer Reveal to Galactus’ Arrival, Key Plot Points Teased in MCU’s Latest Outing (Watch Video).

View Pics of Pregnant Vanessa Kirby at CCXP Mexico

Our Sue Storm has announced she's pregnant. Congratulations to Vanessa Kirby! 💙 pic.twitter.com/jOLMchevEW — Fantastic Four Updates (@F4Update) June 1, 2025

More Pics

Vanessa Kirby posing at the Fantastic Four photocall during #CCXPMX2025 pic.twitter.com/rbNSDez1Zb — Vanessa Kirby News (@vanessaknation) June 1, 2025

Vanessa Kirby With Her Co-Stars

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CCXP México 🇲🇽 (@ccxp_mx)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)