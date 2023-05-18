Over the past few months we have received rumours over the fact that two major past players of the Fast and Furious franchise are set to make their comeback in Fast X. Well, looks like those rumours are true as the film did open up early in many territories and the final two major cameos from the movie have leaked online. You can check out who the cameos are below, but rather it would be recommended to go in blind. Fast X Movie Review: Vin Diesel’s Overstuffed and Messy Action Film Is Made Bearable by Jason Momoa’s Charismatic Villain (LatestLY Exclusive).

Gal Gadot Returns as Gisele Yashar:

Gal Gadot as Gisele Yashar in Fast X (Photo Credits: Reddit)

Dwayne Johnson Returns as Luke Hobbs:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)