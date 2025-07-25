Legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan died on Thursday, July 24, at the age of 71. Following his unfortunate demise, American actor and professional wrestler Dwayne Johnson, aka "The Rock" penned an emotional note for his "childhood hero". Dwayne Johnson recalled an incident of him meeting Hulk Hogan when he was just 12 years old, to give him the “HULKSTER” headband back in 1984. The Rock also turned nostalgic mentioning about the fight with Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 17 years later. In the famous WrestleMania X8 (18) fight which The Rock posted on his Instagram account to pay tribute, Hulk Hogan famously "passed the torch" to Dwayne Johnson. The Rock mentioned hat Hulk Hogan "may have “passed the torch”", but he sold every arena, every stadium in his prime. The Rock termed the legendary Hulk Hogan as his brother, and thanked Terry Bollea "for the house". Hulk Hogan Dies: Fans Pay Tribute to WWE Two-Time Hall of Famer After He Passes Away at 71.

