IMDb has announced its year-end list of the top 10 most popular (Hollywood) movies of 2023. Christopher Nolan's biopic Oppenheimer tops the chart, followed by Margot Robbie's Barbie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, The Little Mermaid, John Wick: Chapter 4 among others. The Flash grabs the last spot. Have a look at the full list below. IMDb Top 10 Indian Stars of 2022: Dhanush, Alia Bhatt Lead the Ranks; Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan Also Part of the List.

IMDb Top 10 Popular Movies of 2023:

Get your popcorn ready! The end of 2023 is upon us, and to celebrate a blockbuster year, we’re taking a look at the most popular movies among IMDb fans worldwide 🎞️ Catch the top ten movies below, and click to see the full list 👉 https://t.co/aWOjvzDvws 1. Oppenheimer:… pic.twitter.com/xvPpo5YsRF — IMDb (@IMDb) December 5, 2023

