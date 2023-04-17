One of the biggest artists to headline Coachella, Frank Ocean, will not be having their set be live-streamed on YouTube. So, if you're at home then there is no way to check out his performance and the only way you can watch it is if you are in the attendance at the festival. Video of Exes Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Kissing at Coachella 2023 Goes Viral – WATCH.

Check Out the News:

Frank Ocean’s headlining Coachella set will not be live-streamed. pic.twitter.com/FqfXbC6KyM — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 17, 2023

The news surely came as a disappointment to many fans who were expecting to see the artist perform live. Trending the situation online however, they seem to be taking it well as memes and jokes are going viral over the situation. Here are the reactions from some of the fans.

The Pixels are Going to Be Immaculate:

how we’re gonna be watching frank oceans set on somebody’s instagram live pic.twitter.com/EvnUxmwxhy — renn (@ashesofluxury) April 17, 2023

Pain...

“frank oceans set is not going to be livestream-“ pic.twitter.com/vVQVvzh6vD — kylee | stream harrys house | (@spicythebread) April 17, 2023

Frank Ocean Fans are Going to be Working Double-Time...

me trynna find a working stream of frank oceans performance pic.twitter.com/ELhhAtX9th — 🧐 (@crispyria) April 17, 2023

Worst Thing to Happen...

Frank Oceans set not being live streamed has been the worst thing to happen all year pic.twitter.com/a75N0StFBI — b😿 (@stupidth0ts) April 17, 2023

Not a Great Day to be a Frank Ocean Fan...

not only am i forced to watch frank oceans set on someone’s nokia but he also decides to be LATE pic.twitter.com/1egNvnJGC8 — narcissist (@afugginvirgo) April 17, 2023

