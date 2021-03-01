The veteran actress Jane Fonda, known for her performances in Klute, On Golden Pond, Book Club etc, was honoured with the Prestigious Cecil B DeMille Award at the 78th Golden Globe Awards.

Watch Video below:

This year's Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient... Jane Fonda! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/qTb1Jqul3i — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

