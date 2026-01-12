Hailee Steinfeld made a memorable appearance at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards 2026, marking her first public outing since announcing her pregnancy. The Hawkeye star walked the red carpet alone, as her husband, NFL player Josh Allen, was away on professional duty. Despite this, Hailee looked confident and radiant. She wore a soft baby-pink gown with delicate silver details that beautifully highlighted her baby bump. With her hair left natural and a warm smile on her face, she gently rested her hand on her belly while posing for photographers. The sweet moment quickly went viral online, earning praise from fans. Hailee had revealed in December that she and Josh are expecting their first child, making the night even more special. Hailee Steinfeld Set To Welcome First Baby With Her Husband Josh Allen (See Post).

Hailee Steinfeld’s Baby Bump Debut Goes Viral – Watch Video

