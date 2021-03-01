Sacha Baron Cohen's irreverent but political mockumentary Borat Subsequent Moviefilm won the Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy at the 78th Golden Globe Awards.

Check Out the Win Announcement:

Congratulations to Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/dF34ZKxGUR — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)