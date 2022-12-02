The first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 definitely brought in an emotional punch, however, the one thing that has fans the most worried is the fate of Bradley Cooper's Rocket. With the trailer focusing a lot on him and teasing a bit about about his origins, fans are wondering if maybe their favourite talking Raccoon might just end up biting the bullet in James Gunn's cosmic adventure. Here are some of the reactions we could find. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Trailer: Chris Pratt and the Guardians are Done Running in James Gunn's Upcoming Marvel Film! (Watch Video).

Better Not!

Pleading!

I am pleading please do NOT TO KILL ROCKET RACCOON. PLS FOR THE LOVE OF GUARDIANS. 😭 — Britt 👵🏼 (@1800hotlinebrit) December 1, 2022

Worried!

As a Rocket Raccoon fan, that trailer has me WORRIED https://t.co/OEmO3MLNV8 — Phoebe ✨❄️ (@magicallyphoebe) December 1, 2022

Gotta Follow the Rules!

If they kill Rocket Raccoon, I will actually never watch another MCU movie or series again. Sorry, them's the rules. pic.twitter.com/05UEEZOA66 — Adam Frazier (@AdamFrazier) December 1, 2022

Everyone Watching It in the Theatres...

Me when I have to watch Rocket Raccoon die in Guardians of the galaxy vol 3… pic.twitter.com/k3XT0sjwpr — Sancheezzzy 🎄 (@Scoby20) December 1, 2022

Not Ready!

Something about this Especially #rocketraccoon Is Telling Me That This Is Gonna Be So Emotionally Hard to Witness In Theaters For The Final Trilogy Like Seriously I'm Not Ready Guys for #guardiansofthegalaxy3 #guardiansofthegalaxyVol3 😰😢#CCXP2022 #CCXP22 #CCXP #MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/zTGxDLvxDD — Ground Breaker ☲ (@GroundBreaker49) December 1, 2022

Watch the Trailer:

