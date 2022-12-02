After bringing us the festive spirits, the Guardians are set to return once again with a cosmic adventure next May. With the trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 debuting during CCXP, the trailer showcased new looks at Adam Warlock and the High Evolutionary. Seeing them not running from their problems anymore, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 stars Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Karen Gillan, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and more, with the film releasing on May 5, 2023. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Review: James Gunn's Marvel Presentation is a True Festive Cheer! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch the Trailer:

