Prashanth Varma's mythological superhero film, HanuMan, is gaining widespread success since its debut. The magic of HanuMan is spreading across the nation. It proves to be unstoppable and unshakable, maintaining its triumphant journey even on the crucial fourth day. With earnings of Rs 2.15 crore on Friday, Rs 4.05 crore on Saturday, Rs 6.17 crore on Sunday, and Rs 3.80 crore on Monday, the Hindi version has amassed a total of Rs 16.17 crore in India. HanuMan was released on January 12 in theatres.. HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 3: Teja Sajja–Prasanth Varma’s Superhero Film To Soon Hit Rs 15 Crore Mark in India!

HanuMan Box Office update

It’s #HanuMania everywhere: from North to South, from East to West… #HanuMan is UNSTOPPABLE and UNSHAKABLE… Continues its victory march on make-or-break Day 4 [Mon]… Collects *more* than Day 1 [Fri], despite reduced ticket rates *on weekdays*… This one’s NOT going to slow… pic.twitter.com/IGjpcEzCWT — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 16, 2024

