The trailer for Harley Quinn season 3 has been released. The series stars voice talent Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn and also stars voice talents Alan Tudyk, Lake Bell, Diedrich Bader, Natalie Morales and many others. The show will be releasing on July 28 on HBO Max.

Watch Trailer Here:

The first trailer for ‘HARLEY QUINN’ Season 3 has been released. The series premieres on July 28 on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/SkzWu5gjB4 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 28, 2022

