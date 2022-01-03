Harry Potter 20th Anniversary – Return to Hogwarts was just the right way to kick in the new year. The special episode that aired on was viewed by every Potter-Head, only for a few fans to notice a mistake. The makers used Emma Roberts' childhood picture as Emma Watson's photo.

Sharing the photo from the episode alongside a screenshot of Roberts' Instagram post from 2012, one fan pointed out the mistake on Twitter. The producers quickly took note of it and addressed the error in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. "Well spotted Harry Potter fans! You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version up shortly," they said.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

GUYS HELP ME THATS LITERALLY EMMA ROBERTS NOT EMMA WATSON ☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️ #ReturnToHogwarts #HarryPotter20thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/bLbXcCUpnh — 𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕒 (@vee_delmonico99) January 1, 2022

