Taylor Swift treated fans with a surprise by announcing the music video for her new Red From the Vault track, 'I Bet You Think About Me.' Reports suggest that both Blake Lively and Swift wrote the story for the video together, and Lively makes her directorial debut with this beautiful song that also stars Miles Teller. The song is believed to be directed towards Singer's ex Jake Gyllenhaal. The music video shows Taylor Swift dressed in red as she crashed at her ex's wedding (played by Miles Teller).

Watch I Bet You Think About Me Music Video Below:

