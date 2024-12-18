A video from Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time Tour concert in Brooklyn has gone viral. The event, held at the Barclays Center on December 17, saw the presence of Rihanna, aka RiRi. One of the videos captures Mariah’s epic reaction upon spotting Rihanna in the crowd, but the standout moment came when Mariah signed Rihanna’s breast. Grabbing the mic, RiRi hilariously exclaimed, “Mariah Carey is signing my tit, y’all. This sh*t is f**king epic.” Did Rihanna Ignore Naomi Campbell and Law Roach at New York Fashion Week? (Watch Viral Video).

Mariah Carey Spots Rihanna At Her Christmas Concert

Mariah Carey’s reaction to seeing Rihanna in the front row at her concert tonight in Brooklyn: “Is that her? Oh My Gosh” ✨❤️ pic.twitter.com/sxNkasCRvd — Fenty Headlines (@FentyHeadlines) December 18, 2024

Rihanna’s Reaction To Mariah Carey Signing Her ‘Tit’

Mariah Carey signed Rihanna’s boobs at her concert in Brooklyn tonight: “Mariah Carey is signing my tit, y’all. This sh*t is f*cking epic.” pic.twitter.com/DZqcJwLBnh — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 18, 2024

