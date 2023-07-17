Following a very rocky start, Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny is finally showing some legs at the box office as the Harrison Ford-starrer has passed $300 million at the worldwide box office. Finally getting back its estimated $300 million production budget, the film stands at $302 million worldwide; however, to recoup marketing costs and just to break even, the film does have a long way to go yet. Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny Movie Review: Harrison Ford’s Swashbuckling Saga Ends on an Underwhelming Note (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out the Tweet:

‘INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY’ crossed $300M at the worldwide box office. Read our review: https://t.co/XxuBR70Cxv pic.twitter.com/djayLryvdE — The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) July 16, 2023

