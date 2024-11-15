Sophie Turner, who rose to fame with her debut as Sansa Stark in HBO’s epic fantasy series Game of Thrones, is reportedly set to take on the iconic role of Lara Croft in an upcoming Tomb Raider series. According to a report from Deadline, the actress is currently in negotiations for the part. The series, an adaptation of the popular video game franchise, is being developed by creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge. However, an official confirmation has yet to be made. Tomb Raider Movie Review: Alicia Vikander is No Replacement for Angelina Jolie, Say Critics.

