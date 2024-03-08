Picking up where the teasers left off, Pixar has unveiled the full cast of new emotions in Inside Out 2. The first trailer introduced Anxiety (voiced by Maya Hawke), the jittery guide Riley can expect during her chaotic teenage years. Now, the new trailer reveals Anxiety's entourage: Envy (Ayo Edebiri), a wide-eyed wonderstruck character, Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos), who settles onto the couch with a world-weary sigh and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser), a burly figure perpetually flushed pink. Inside Out 2 hits theaters on June 14. Inside Out 2 Teaser Trailer: Disney and Pixar’s Animated Film Unveils New Emotions and Anxiety in Riley’s Teenage Mind (Watch Video).

Watch Inside Out 2 Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)