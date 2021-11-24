Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's romance is getting steamy day by day. The couple was spotted holding hands by the paparazzi as they made a stylish exit together. But more than anything, the media could not help but notice the love bite on Pete's neck. From what it looks like, the comedian had a hickey on the right side of his neck and he did not forget to flaunt it subtly.

Take A Look At The Pictures Below:

Kim Kardashian's new guy Pete Davidson reveals LOVE BITE on his neck during romantic date in LA Read more: https://t.co/D8mPBQyE47 pic.twitter.com/MEnmxSeQzv — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 23, 2021

