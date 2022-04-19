Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Celine Dion starrer It's All Coming Back to Me is confirmed to release next year on February 10, 2023. The film which was previously titled as Text For You, is directed by Jim Strouse and is the English-Language remake of the German film SMS fur Dich. The movie also stars Sam Heughan, Russell Tovey and Steve Oram.

Check Out The Source Below:

