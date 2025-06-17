It is a difficult day for the Chopra family as Bigg Boss 17 fame Mannara Chopra's father and Priyanka Chopra's uncle, advocate Raman Rai Handa, died on Monday (June 16) in Mumbai. He was 72 at the time of his passing. Soon after the news broke out, Mannara Chopra was spotted at the airport. In a video shared by a paparazzi handle, the actress was seen walking at the airport along with her sister Mitali Handa with luggage in her hand. Visibly upset, the actress tried to reach out to someone on the phone. Earlier, she had shared the heartbreaking news of her father's passing through an Instagram story. The last rites of Raman Rai Handa will take place on June 18 at 1 PM at the Crematorium Ground in Amboli, Andheri West, Mumbai. David Hekili Kenui Bell, ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Actor, Dies at 57 Just Weeks After Live-Action Film’s Release.

Mannara Chopra Clicked at the Airport With Sister Mitali Handa

Details of Mannara Chopra’s Father Raman Rai Handa’s Last Rites

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

