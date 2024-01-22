Absolutely thrilling news! Walt Disney and the pan-African entertainment company Kugali have officially revealed the streaming date for Iwaju along with a short announcement video. The series promises a captivating vision of a futuristic Lagos, with the intriguing dynamic between the densely populated mainland and the more affluent island. Mark your calendars as the excitement unfolds on Disney+ Hotstar starting February 28! Ripley Teaser: Andrew Scott Portrays Patricia Highsmith's Sociopathic Con Man in Netflix's Gripping Limited Series (Watch Video).

Watch Iwaju's Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)