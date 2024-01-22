Netflix is set to release a new series titled Ripley, which is a direct adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's The Talented Mr Ripley. Andrew Scott plays the lead role of Tom Ripley, a clever and cunning con man. The series is adapted from Patricia Highsmith's Tom Ripley novels, including The Talented Mr. Ripley, Ripley Under Ground, Ripley's Game, The Boy Who Followed Ripley, and Ripley Underwater. Additionally, it stars actor Johnny Flynn. Apart from Scott and Flynn, Dakota Fanning co-stars as Marge Sherwood. Ripley: Dakota Fanning and Andrew Scott to Star in Upcoming Showtime Series Based on Patricia Highsmith's Acclaimed Novel.

Watch Teaser Of Ripley:

