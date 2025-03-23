EPCOT Fire: Blaze Erupts at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida’s Bay Lake, Videos Surface

A fire broke out near EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Bay Lake, Florida in the US, with thick smoke visible behind the France Pavilion.

EPCOT Fire: Blaze Erupts at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida’s Bay Lake, Videos Surface
EPCOT Fire (Photo Credits: X/@DisneyFoodBlog)
Socially Team Latestly| Mar 23, 2025 07:24 AM IST

A fire broke out near EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Bay Lake, Florida in the US, with thick smoke visible behind the France Pavilion. Videos circulating on social media show the blaze, though it's unclear whether it is inside the park or behind it. EPCOT has not yet issued an official safety announcement, and there is no confirmation of evacuation orders at this time. Tesla Cars on Fire in US Video: Man Sets Several Tesla Vehicles Ablaze at Tesla Service Centre in Las Vegas, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

EPCOT Fire

 Blaze Erupts at Walt Disney World Resort

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Disney World Disney World Resort EPCOT EPCOT Fire Fire Florida US Walt Disney World walt disney world resort
You might also like
Los Angeles Blast Video: Man Injured After Illegal Fireworks Cause Explosion in Pacoima in the US, 4 Pet Dogs Displaced, Neighborhood Evacuated
World

Los Angeles Blast Video: Man Injured After Illegal Fireworks Cause Explosion in Pacoima in the US, 4 Pet Dogs Displaced, Neighborhood Evacuated
EPCOT Fire: Blaze Erupts at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida’s Bay Lake, Videos Surface
EPCOT Fire (Photo Credits: X/@DisneyFoodBlog)
Socially Team Latestly| Mar 23, 2025 07:24 AM IST

A fire broke out near EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Bay Lake, Florida in the US, with thick smoke visible behind the France Pavilion. Videos circulating on social media show the blaze, though it's unclear whether it is inside the park or behind it. EPCOT has not yet issued an official safety announcement, and there is no confirmation of evacuation orders at this time. Tesla Cars on Fire in US Video: Man Sets Several Tesla Vehicles Ablaze at Tesla Service Centre in Las Vegas, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

EPCOT Fire

 Blaze Erupts at Walt Disney World Resort

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Disney World Disney World Resort EPCOT EPCOT Fire Fire Florida US Walt Disney World walt disney world resort
You might also like
Los Angeles Blast Video: Man Injured After Illegal Fireworks Cause Explosion in Pacoima in the US, 4 Pet Dogs Displaced, Neighborhood Evacuated
World

Los Angeles Blast Video: Man Injured After Illegal Fireworks Cause Explosion in Pacoima in the US, 4 Pet Dogs Displaced, Neighborhood Evacuated
ChatGPT Saves 8 Hours of Government Employees: OpenAI President Greg Brockman Reacts to Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s Post on Using AI for Work Efficiency
Technology

ChatGPT Saves 8 Hours of Government Employees: OpenAI President Greg Brockman Reacts to Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s Post on Using AI for Work Efficiency
Sunita Williams-Butch Wilmore Overtime Salary: US President Donald Trump Says He Will Pay for NASA Astronauts’ Overtime in Space ‘Out of Own Pocket’
World

Sunita Williams-Butch Wilmore Overtime Salary: US President Donald Trump Says He Will Pay for NASA Astronauts’ Overtime in Space ‘Out of Own Pocket’
Pune Fire: Blaze Erupts at Godown in Maharashtra’s Shukrawar Peth, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)
News

Pune Fire: Blaze Erupts at Godown in Maharashtra’s Shukrawar Peth, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)
ChatGPT Saves 8 Hours of Government Employees: OpenAI President Greg Brockman Reacts to Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s Post on Using AI for Work Efficiency
Technology

ChatGPT Saves 8 Hours of Government Employees: OpenAI President Greg Brockman Reacts to Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s Post on Using AI for Work Efficiency
Sunita Williams-Butch Wilmore Overtime Salary: US President Donald Trump Says He Will Pay for NASA Astronauts’ Overtime in Space ‘Out of Own Pocket’
World

Sunita Williams-Butch Wilmore Overtime Salary: US President Donald Trump Says He Will Pay for NASA Astronauts’ Overtime in Space ‘Out of Own Pocket’
Pune Fire: Blaze Erupts at Godown in Maharashtra’s Shukrawar Peth, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)
News

Pune Fire: Blaze Erupts at Godown in Maharashtra’s Shukrawar Peth, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Sunita WilliamsVadodaraLadki Bahin YojanaChaitra Navratri 2025Rohit SharmaEid 2025PM Internship SchemeKim Soo-hyunWordle Hints