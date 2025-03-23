EPCOT Fire: Blaze Erupts at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida’s Bay Lake, Videos Surface

A fire broke out near EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Bay Lake, Florida in the US, with thick smoke visible behind the France Pavilion. Videos circulating on social media show the blaze, though it's unclear whether it is inside the park or behind it. EPCOT has not yet issued an official safety announcement, and there is no confirmation of evacuation orders at this time. Tesla Cars on Fire in US Video: Man Sets Several Tesla Vehicles Ablaze at Tesla Service Centre in Las Vegas, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

EPCOT Fire

🚨#BREAKING: A structure fire has broken out at Disney’s EPCOT, with emergency crews working to contain the blaze 📌#Orlando | #Florida At this time Firefighters are responding to a reported structure fire at Walt Disney World’s EPCOT park , where thick black smoke can be seen… pic.twitter.com/NSAMbz4nUK — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 22, 2025

Blaze Erupts at Walt Disney World Resort

A fire at EPCOT was seen from The BoardWalk, we currently do not have any further details. pic.twitter.com/ok9WE61CyD — Disney Food Blog (@DisneyFoodBlog) March 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)