James Gunn has announced that the upcoming Superman film which is being written by him will be titled Superman: Legacy and it releases in theatres on July 11, 2025. Currently no director is attached to the movie and the film will not see the return of Henry Cavill in the role, it will rather focus on a younger Superman who is just starting out, but it won't be an origin story. James Gunn Confirms New Superman Movie is In Development, Henry Cavill to Not Return as the DC Superhero.

Check Out the Announcement:

James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ film will be titled ‘SUPERMAN: LEGACY’. The film releases on July 11, 2025 in theaters. pic.twitter.com/7klb3JKxZe — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)