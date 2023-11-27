Eric McCormack and Janet Leigh Holden McCormack are parting ways. According to People, the 60-year-old 'Will and Grace' star and the director are divorcing after more than 26 years of marriage. Janet, who filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences," seeks spousal support and requests the court to terminate Eric's ability to receive such support. She did not specify a date of separation in the divorce filing, which was submitted a day before Thanksgiving in Los Angeles County Superior Court. Representatives for both Eric and Janet have not immediately responded regarding this matter. Jodie Turner-Smith Files for Divorce From Joshua Jackson Afte 3 Years of Marriage.

