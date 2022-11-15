Jay Leno suffered serious burns to is face after one of his cars burst into flames in his Los Angeles garage. He was rushed to the burn centre after the incident. His left side of his face was burned but thankfully his eye and ear were not damaged. Jay Leno Hospitalized After Suffering Serious Burn to His Face.

View Tweet Here:

Comedian Jay Leno was taken to a burn center after his face was burned in his Los Angeles garage when one of his cars burst into flames https://t.co/CrbOLeUohl pic.twitter.com/RFvkyowJ15 — Reuters (@Reuters) November 15, 2022

