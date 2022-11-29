Just days after being released from a hospital for a serious burn injury, comedian and car enthusiast Jay Leno found himself in another minor accident. While en-route to his comeback comedy stage performance, the star accidentally crashed his car into a police vehicle. While the accident wasn't huge, he was let go as he apologised to the police and even let out of couple of Leno-stingers while interacting with them. Jay Leno Taken to Hospital After His Car Burst Into Flames; Comedian Suffers Serious Burns From Gasoline Fire.

Check Out the Video:

Jay Leno, 72, HITS police car en-route to comeback stage performance in Hermosa Beach https://t.co/jUipJSXMeK — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 29, 2022

