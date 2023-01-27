Jay Leno really needs to stay away from vehicles for some time. The popular talk show host, who had recently recovered from major burns from a car accident, has suffered another motor accident now. As per a report in Today, Leno broke several bones while riding a motorcycle last week. Jay Leno To Undergo Second Surgery After Suffering Serious Burns in Fire Accident.

NEW: Jay Leno has suffered another major accident. He revealed he broke several bones while riding a motorcycle last week. This comes just 2 months after the comedian suffered third degree burns while working on a vintage car. https://t.co/tMNLyZCNlM pic.twitter.com/6cT5rRpLqL — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 27, 2023

