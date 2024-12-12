Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have shared the most magical news— they’re engaged! On December 11, the Emilia Perez actress shared some happy moments on Instagram, showing off a stunning diamond ring as she embraced her now-fiancé, Benny. Gomez wrote, “Forever begins now.” Benny quickly commented, “Hey wait… that’s my wife.” The two stars got into a stable relationship in 2023. ‘I Am So Grateful and Honoured’: Selena Gomez Overjoyed With Two Golden Globes 2025 Nominations for ‘Emilia Perez’ and ‘Only Murders in the Building’.

Selena Gomez Says ‘Forever Begins Now’ as She Gets Engaged to Benny Blanco, Flaunts Her Ring

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)