It’s Johnny Depp’s birthday today (June 9) and his fans across the globe are wishing him with the sweetest notes on this special day. A video from 2015 has taken internet by storm. In this video, one can see how the Pirates of the Caribbean star feels shy when his fans start singing “Happy Birthday”. This is indeed the cutest video you’ll see on the internet today! Johnny Depp Fan Paints Portrait of Actor, Watch Viral Video of Pirates of the Caribbean Star’s Reaction Receiving the Precious Gift!

Throwback Video Of Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp getting shy while fans were singing Happy Birthday - 2015 Something cute to remember because tomorrow is his b-day 🎂 pic.twitter.com/Xu8sXH3a5E — Savvy? 🏴‍☠️ (@Savvy_CapJackie) June 8, 2022

