Johnny Depp with his band Hollywood Vampires were supposed to perform at Budapest. However, the concert was called off at the last minute after Depp was found passed out in his hotel room. As per reports, the medical team was approached, however, Depp didn’t make it to the stage. A usher from the event was quoted as saying, “Everything was set, the stage was set, the backstage crew was ready for the party. No one thought there could be a problem, especially as the band members had done the sound set-up that had been scheduled for the afternoon,” reports Marca. Johnny Depp Suffers Ankle Injury; Actor's Band Hollywood Vampires Postpones His US Shows (View Statement).

Johnny Depp’s Budapest Concert Cancelled

Statement From The Hollywood Vampires

