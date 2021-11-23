Jurassic World took to their Twitter handle and dropped the Jurassic World Dominion prologue scene. The video will take you back 65 million years ago in the past where we will see dinosaurs are fighting with their power. Helmed by Colin Trevorrow, the sci-fi action adventure film will be released on the theatres on June 10, 2022. The flick is the sequel to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and the sixth instalment in the Jurassic Park franchise, and the third film in the Jurassic World trilogy. The action-packed video will leave us intrigued for sure! Have a look.

Watch The Video Below:

Let’s go back to the beginning. Watch The Prologue to #JurassicWorldDominion now. pic.twitter.com/zcCLYQquG6 — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) November 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)