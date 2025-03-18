The Season 2 finale of the acclaimed Apple TV+ series Severance is set to premiere on March 21, 2025. Even Google is marking the occasion with a delightful Easter egg: when you search for 'Severance' in the search bar, a blue party button appears alongside the results. Clicking it fills your screen with blue balloons - a nod to the show’s recurring motif. If you haven’t tried it yet, give it a go! Apple TV Plus App Launched on Android for First Time, Streaming Application Now Available on Google Play Store With 7-Day Free Trial.

'Severance' Google Easter Egg

If you type “Severance” in your Google search bar, you’ll get blue balloons that fly on your screen in honor of the Season 2 finale! 💙🎈 pic.twitter.com/sVnkksy2w4 — Severance HQ (@lumonsindustry) March 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)