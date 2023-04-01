Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are parents to a newborn baby girl! The actress announced her name on Saturday on Instagram as she shared some adorable pics of her newborn. The baby girl is officially named Matilda Carmine Richie. Harry Potter Star Daniel Radcliffe and Girlfriend Erin Darke To Welcome First Child, Latter’s Rep Confirms.

