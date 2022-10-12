The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco is expecting her first child with Tom Pelphrey. The actress took to Instagram and shared the good news with everyone and also announced that they are having a baby girl. FYI, she also flaunted her baby bump on IG and reveled that she's due in 2023. Kaley Cuoco Reveals She Went Through a Dark Time Post Her Divorce With Karl Cook, Says ‘I Developed a Stress Rash’.

Kaley Cuoco Is Pregnant:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco)

