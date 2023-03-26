Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe and his longtime partner, actor Erin Darke are expecting their first child. Radcliffe's representative confirmed the news to entertainment portal E! News after the couple was spotted in the New York City, where Darke's baby bump was visible underneath her hoodie. Daniel Radcliffe Talks About His Relationship With Girlfriend Erin Darke.

Radcliffe, 33, and Darke, 38, have been together for over a decade. They first sparked romance rumours after starring together in the 2013 film "Kill Your Darlings". In a 2019 interview, the actor talked about shooting an intimate scene with Darke for Kill Your Darlings. Daniel Radcliffe and His Longtime Girlfriend Erin Darke Are Expecting Their First Child!

Daniel Radcliffe And Erin Darke

Daniel Radcliffe Expecting First Baby With Girlfriend Erin Darke https://t.co/I8VJEF1k8F — E! News (@enews) March 25, 2023

"It'll be a hell of a story to tell our kids one day because of what our characters do with each other. "Our characters are meeting and flirting with each other, so there is this kind of sweet record of us just meeting for the first time and flirting," Radcliffe had said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)