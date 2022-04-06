Amazon Prime Video has unveiled the new trailer of Outer Range. The film will centre on Royal Abbott played by Josh Brolin and his interaction with the unknown. The trailer shows how he discovers an incomprehensible mystery at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness while saving his family and ranch and what happens next. Outer Range will premiere on April 15 on Amazon Prime Video.

Take A Look At The Trailer Below:

