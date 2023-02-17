(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Love & Death Teaser: Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons Are Just Having Fun Until Things Take a Bloody Turn in Their Small Town Family Life (Watch Video)
Love & Death stars Jesse Plemons, Krysten Ritter, Lily Rabe, Elizabeth Olsen Tom Pelphrey, Patrick Fugit and more. The limited series will premiere on HBO Max on April 27.
Feb 17, 2023