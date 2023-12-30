Comedian Kathy Griffin and Randy Bick have officially parted ways. The couple have ended their relationship after nearly four years of togetherness, with Griffin filing for divorce with Superior Court of California. Reportedly, as per court documents obtained, Kathy has listed the date of their separation as December 22 and cited 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason for their split. Year-Ender 2023: From Expend4bles to Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, 10 Hollywood Biggies That Disappointed Us the Most This Year!

Kathy Griffin and Randy Bick Head for Divorce:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)