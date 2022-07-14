Kevin Spacey has pled not guilty to UK sexual assault charges at a court in London on July 14. Today, the Oscar-winning actor was expected to enter a plea to accusations of sex offences dating back almost 20 years ago. FYI, Spacey is accused of five offences in Britain. Kevin Spacey Accused With Four Counts of Sexual Assault Against Three Men in the UK.

Check It Out:

#BREAKING Actor Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges in UK pic.twitter.com/7dhCL1OuFK — AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)