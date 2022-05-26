Actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with total number of four sexual assault case against three men in the UK. The news about the accusation has been confirmed by Crown Prosecution Service. "The CPS has authorised criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men," stated Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division. Kevin Spacey Slammed With Lawsuit For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Teenagers In 1980s.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

