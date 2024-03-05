The Contract: Kevin Spacey Takes on the Role of 'The Devil' in Massimo Paolucci's Psychological Thriller - Reports

Spacey returned to acting in 2017, starring as a police detective in the Italian indie drama The Man Who Drew God, directed by Franco Nero.

Mar 05, 2024

Kevin Spacey is poised to portray The Devil in Massimo Paolucci's psychological thriller The Contract, which recently wrapped up principal photography in Rome. Described as having a storyline akin to Alan Parker's Angel Heart and Taylor Hackford's The Devil's Advocate, the English-language film also stars Eric Roberts and Vincent Spano, as revealed by Italian production company TM Entertainment. Spacey commenced filming in Rome last December for this eagerly anticipated project. Kevin Spacey Cleared on All Nine Charges of Sexual Assault in UK Trial!.

Kevin Spacey In The Contract

