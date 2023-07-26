Kevin Spacey has been cleared of all nine charges of sexual assault after his UK trial. The jury, who heard from four men against Kevin took two days to make their decision. "The former "House of Cards" actor has spent the past four and a half weeks at Southwark Crown Court in London fighting his case". reports Variety. Kevin Spacey Denies 'Sexual Bully' Allegations and Having 'Power Wand' to Get People Into Bed During Southwark Crown Court Trial.

