Kevin Spacey finally got a green signal from the UK trail jury for not being guilty of nine charges of sexual assault, indecent assault and penetrative sexual activity. It took the jury two days to come to their decision. Allegations against Kevin Spacey date from 2001 to 2013 when Spacey was working at the Old Vic Theatre. After getting clear from all the charges, Spacey said, "I am enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence and all of the facts carefully before they reached the decision." Kevin Spacey Cleared on All Nine Charges of Sexual Assault in UK Trial!.

Check Out Kevin Spacey's Video Here:

Kevin Spacey spoke to press after being cleared of all sexual assault charges in the U.K. "I am enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence and all of the facts carefully before they reached the decision." https://t.co/zmP0695pDp pic.twitter.com/LBRPvhilFP — Variety (@Variety) July 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)