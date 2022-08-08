Khloe Kardashian and her former partner Tristan Thompson welcome their second child, a baby boy, via surrogate, reports THR. Soon after that the reality TV star shared a cute picture of her daughter True Thompson on Instagram. She captioned it as, “My happy sweet girl”. Khloe Kardashian and Ex Tristan Thompson Welcome Baby Boy Via Surrogacy – Reports.

Khloe Kardashian Shares True Thompson’s Pic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)